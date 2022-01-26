I recently read an article by NPR titled “How to talk to vaccine doubters” which had the post described as: “If someone states a false belief, you can validate them by acknowledging that it’s hard to make our way through the disinformation landscape. Then pivot to the truth.” The article went on to share a five step process on how to explain to a vaccine-hesitant person how they’re wrong using a number of psychological methods.
I suspect that the “vaccine-hesitant” person may see through some of these methods.
It was some of the comments in the Facebook post though that were more concerning: “You cannot talk to them. They are unwavering when it comes to following false information” and “Just let Darwin take his course, some of them learned at their death beds.”
But it’s not just the pro-vaxxers being arrogant in their positions. Vaccinated people sometimes feel they have to make excuses about why they got vaccinated, almost feeling apologetic about making that healthcare decision for themselves. I have heard people say that the vaccinated people are likely going to die in the next couple years and that they are shedding the virus to the unvaxxed and question being around the vaxxed. Maybe this is in response to the attacks made against them as a group – I’m not sure.
But this is where we’re at as a society. People digging in their heels on their position and feeling prideful in that stance. We’re often looking down on the opposite side, unwilling to hear people’s reasoning for making what should be a personal choice for their healthcare, since eradication is likely not going to happen. Even Fauci admits that we’re going to be living with this virus for a long time.
There was one comment on the NPR post that I felt was fair and I could empathize with, being vaccinated and boosted myself. The writer said, “[I’ve had] two shots and a boost and committed to science. However, when a young healthy person asks what will it do to them in 20 years, I can’t answer. We both can get it and transmit it, but the vaccine gives me a leg up. But a 25-year-old only sees questions and discrimination. If someone would rather have the virus than the vaccine, it’s a tough argument to win. Shame mandates and even the science won’t work. The question is how do we live with each other? Can we? Both sides have credible arguments; this is the new bigotry we need to solve as much as the virus.”
The push for vaccination only, as a means to handle the virus, is now getting some of its own push back. We know that the monoclonal antibody treatment has been available since early 2020, but we’ve only recently known about it as a treatment option. I have one 49-year-old family member who would have loved to have that available to her, like it was for her husband who had comorbidities. She wasn’t able to receive it because she had two negative tests, even though she had all the symptoms. Six months later, she is thankfully alive after being in a coma and ventilator for months, even needing a tracheostomy. She now lives on oxygen, has to use a walker, has had her hair fall out and now needs a wig. She did admit to me she wished she would have gotten vaccinated. But then she also wished she would have had access to the antibody treatment like everyone does in Florida.
There are certain things we know about the virus and how it reacts to a vaccine or monoclonal antibody treatment, but the sooner we can accept that none of us have a total handle on the everchanging science and agree to lose our arrogance and condescending attitude toward the other side, the better off we’ll all be, in my opinion.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
