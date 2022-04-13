Commitment: A promise or agreement to do something. We have several people in this community who have been committed to serving others. At the county, we just recognized a young lady for 40 years of service we have a retirement coming up for a fellow that has been with the jail staff for 38 years. Last year, we recognized a lady for 50 years of service. Now that’s commitment.
We probably all are committed to something. We are committed to our family, our spouse, our
kids, grandkids, great grandkids, or we are committed to our jobs. The list could go on and on about commitment, but as we get to the end of the Easter season, we think about the commitment of Jesus, which was a total commitment.
As we are enjoying our Easter dinner, we think about the chicken being involved with the
deviled egg, and we think about the pig being committed to the ham that we’re eating. I’m not suggesting that we all become martyrs, but that we become involved and committed to making our community a better place to live.
Let’s not just sit on the sidelines and complain about things that could or could not have been done differently. Everyone that I know who is involved in a civic group or an elected position, is trying to do the very best job they can. Let us be encouraging of each other. Let’s pitch in when help is needed.
I believe the tail end of commitment is mentorship. It is our unwritten job description that we must follow. If we aren’t mentoring who is? I believe we need to do everything in our power to pass on life lessons, just as others passed on to us. Help someone garden, help them build a bench, show them you care.
As I scroll back through my life, I think of all the people that took an interest in me and what I was doing … my mentors. I didn’t realize until much later in life that they were indeed mentoring me because sometimes I didn’t like what I was hearing; however, they stuck with me and now it’s my turn.
Be committed, be involved, be a mentor, and volunteer.
God bless and happy Easter.
Steve Hallan is a Pine County commissioner from Pine City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.