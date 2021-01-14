Rarick to serve on four committees
Senator Jason Rarick (Dist. 11) was appointed to serve on the following committees:
Labor and Industry Policy Committee
Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee
Energy and Utilities Finance and Policy Committee
Jobs and Economic Growth Finance and Policy Committee
Nelson to serve on three committees
Representative Nathan Nelson (Dist. 11B) was appointed to serve on the following committees:
Agriculture Finance and Policy
Environment and Natural Resources Finance & Policy
Legacy Finance
