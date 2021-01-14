Rarick to serve on four committees

Senator Jason Rarick (Dist. 11) was appointed to serve on the following committees: 

Labor and Industry Policy Committee

Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee

Energy and Utilities Finance and Policy Committee

Jobs and Economic Growth Finance and Policy Committee

Nelson to serve on three committees

Representative Nathan Nelson (Dist. 11B) was appointed to serve on the following committees: 

Agriculture Finance and Policy

Environment and Natural Resources Finance & Policy

Legacy Finance

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.