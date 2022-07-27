We have all heard the famous quote, “If you build it, they will come,” from the 1989 film classic, “Field of Dreams” where the leading character, Ray (played by Kevin Costner), hears a voice whisper that phrase to him through a cornfield in Iowa.
Although the vision for Pine City wasn’t mysteriously planted by a voice in a cornfield, it is an incredible vision that the citizens of Pine City have developed on their own through a Community Action Project (CAP) that began in March of 2022. On Thursday, July 19, the CAP committees along with Pine City administrator, Scott Hildebrand, and community development director, Mike Gainor, presented the future of Pine City to the public at the Pine City High School.
The project is made up completely of community members who have developed six subcommittees, each addressing an area of Pine City. Project facilitator, Todd Streeter, explained that the community drives the project from the ground up. No staff or city officials were involved in this project. The future prospects for Pine City were created by the community and now grew from a vision to a plan. Each subcommittee presented their vision.
Creating community
The land use and housing subcommittee presenter, Ryan Reisdorfer, stated that the vision is to create “Housing for All” with affordable housing for all residents of PIne City, regardless of socioeconomic status. Accessibility and feasibility is the hope moving forward. There is potential in several parcels throughout the city that could be considered in the utilization for housing needs that have become more urgent. Unbuildable and underutilized lots in town and vacant Main Street lots are the focus of the project.
The subcommittee’s vision and value statements state that housing needs change throughout our lives, from just starting out in the world, to family and into retirement. The vision is to provide affordable and accessible options suitable for all stages of life, work and family, to the residents of Pine City. The commitment to ensuring that PIne City provides multi-generational, affordable housing and that the community is wise and thoughtful on how land is used and the community leads the way in the respectful use of natural resources.
Economic prosperity
Presenting for the economic development committee was Bob Thompson. Thompson quoted former Pine City Mayor, Jane Robbins, by stating her insight, “Jobs drive economic prosperity.” The vision of the Economic Development committee revolves around bringing new businesses as well as jobs to Pine City. The need and desire for a grocery store and a hotel are high on the list of prospective projects. For a hotel, the site would need to be shovel ready, and the possibility of relocating the MnDOT Facilities on highway 324 to the industrial park is one option that is being considered. Another location, Evergreen Square, has many possibilities to be developed and is being considered for a retail location for a grocery store. Before the pandemic, ALDI was a possibility that was being discussed. With ALDI being the fastest growing grocery chain in the United States, the opportunity is still being considered. Another idea that has been discussed is creating a Farmers Market on a bigger scale, similar to the St. Paul Farmers Market. This would create not only jobs but bring in local and out-of-town business.
Downtown revitalization
Another committee focused around economic development gave a presentation led by Margo Rothenbacher and Jody Klitzke. Their vision is to create common spaces that are safe and secure as well as the beautification of Pine City. Hanging plants along the streets as seen in other nearby communities such as Cambridge and North Branch and adding benches in front of storefronts are two small but welcoming additions the committee is striving for. The benches would be made from recycled plastic which will promote a cleaner environment as well. Public restrooms at Robinson Park in place of port-a-potties is also part of their vision. Rothenbacher and Klitzke spoke about how to energize the overall downtown area by adding color to the facades of the buildings, adding murals to help direct traffic to the downtown area as well as display the rich history of Pine City. Adding wayfinding signage that are larger and more inviting to direct people to stores, parks and other areas of interest is another goal.
Community connectivity
Presenting on transportation and infrastructure were Lori Swanson and Jim Sloan. Convenience and safety are at the top of the list for enhancing the Pine City area. Trails for walking and biking were addressed and are broken into ten segments around the area. Each segment is designed to create trails or enhance current ones. Adding sidewalks to high traffic areas as well as bump outs for pedestrian safety were also proposed. The request to have pedestrian access to water has been a request for a while from residents, and the committee has been researching what it would take to create that access.
Quality of life
The committee for parks, trails and recreation member, Julie Samuelson, presented the vision for Pine City residents of all ages to live, learn and play. Recreation, parks and water access are all important to the vision. Access to bikes for those residing in or visiting the area would promote healthier and more active living. One way to provide this is refurbishing donated bikes and having them around town at bike racks for public use.
Underdeveloped parks such as Fawn Meadows and Thomas Park are also a large focus. Ideas for developing Fawn Meadows include adding a nature-based interactive play area, a dog park and an archery range. Thomas Park development ideas include a primitive camping area on the north shore of the Snake River, a quiet bird watching park and meandering nature trails with benches. Other ideas include floating docks, more restroom options and a campground or marina. Samuelson stated, “Everybody needs a place to pause, ponder and play. Playing and dreaming are very important for quality of life.”
Community pride
Christina LaFrance presented on public facilities, safety and services. Promoting health and wellness, opportunities for education and revitalizing the economy are a large part of the vision for the Pine Entertainment and Recreation Center (PERC). Although the PERC is just a blueprint so far, a survey showed that out of 521 people who answered, 84% were in favor of building the PERC and of that, 51% were over 60 years of age. The sustainability has been researched as well and compared to other communities such as Perham, Minn. who have created similar centers and have flourished and improved the community. Some of the features for the PERC would include a splash pad, outdoor fields for sports, a pool, rental areas for events, indoor walking track, basketball courts, pickleball and tennis courts, mini golf, kids area for preschool and toddlers, a teen area and more.
To learn more about the City of Pine City’s comprehensive plan through the community action plan, Hildebrand and Gainor welcome residents to contact them with any questions, ideas or concerns. SCott Hildebrand can be reached at admin@pinecitymn.gov or by phone at (320) 438-1002, and Mike Gainor can be reached at mgainor@pinecitymn.gov or by phone at (320) 315-4885.
