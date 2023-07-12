Community Picnic Church Jul 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email t.a. lebrun | pine city pioneer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Community Picnic Church took place last Wednesday hosted by Our Redeemer Church at Robinson Park with dinner, music and a message. Events will continue on July 12, 19, 26 and August 9. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Heard it on the Streets asks: What item do you collect and why? Frequently asked questions addressed Book helps people understand the challenges of Alzheimer’s Another postage increase, rate increase Art Fest returns to Robinson Park this Saturday! Reader’s Choice Best of Pine County voting is now open Editorial cartoon Meet the new reporter, editorial assistant, Chris Davis Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPine City man commits armed robbery at local barDriver faces charges after leaving scene of crashSonja OverholserBrook Park man charged with criminal vehicle operationPine County Jail Roster June 29, 2023Pine City Heritage Players present the ‘Addams Family’Driver may be facing charges after Rock Creek crashSara Jean BellovichTalks of unnamed grocery store continue for the former Pamida siteReader’s Choice Best of Pine County voting is now open Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Jul 13 Kinder Konzerts at the Sandstone Public Library Thu, Jul 13, 2023 Jul 13 Magnificent Red Hatters Thu, Jul 13, 2023 Jul 13 LEGO Club at Library Thu, Jul 13, 2023 Jul 13 TOPS Thu, Jul 13, 2023 Jul 13 Sweet Summer Sounds Thu, Jul 13, 2023 Jul 13 VFW Auxiliary Meeting Thu, Jul 13, 2023 Jul 13 VFW Auxiliary: Thu, Jul 13, 2023 Jul 13 Pine City Heritage Players- “The Addams Family” Thu, Jul 13, 2023 Jul 14 Kinder Konzerts Out & About at the library Fri, Jul 14, 2023 Jul 14 Preschool Summer Storytime Fri, Jul 14, 2023
