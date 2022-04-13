Community planning continues

The Pine City Community Action Plan took its next step forward on April 7 as more than 50 community members gathered to talk about the future of Pine City and plan action steps to make their project ideas a reality. The next meeting is planned for the Snake River Fur Post (12551 Voyageur Lane) on April 21 from 6-8 p.m., and all who live, work and play in the Pine City area are welcome to join in. For more information the Pine City webpage at https://bit.ly/3qEK4WX.
