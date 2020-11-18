As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Pine County – with 970 total cases and five deaths of community members – a beloved Pine City tradition has been put on hold. Pine City’s community Thanksgiving dinner will not be take place this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
For 26 years, the volunteer-run community Thanksgiving dinner – which is held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and supported by many churches and businesses in Pine City – has offered a meal of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, and dessert to all visitors. Drivers also bring dinners to many shut-ins in the community who may not be able to make it to the dinner.
But not in 2020.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Pastor John Stiles said the decision to cancel the 2020 supper was difficult but necessary.
“We would so very much love to host it again, but unfortunately that is not happening this year,” Stiles said. “That is part of our COVID conundrum, as they say.”
Instead of the community meal, Stiles said that ORLC has stepped up their support for the needy in the community with a “Pack the Pews” food drive.
“This whole month of November people have been bringing non-perishable food items in for the foodshelf here in Pine City and packing them in the rows that are roped off,” he said. “And, of course, for people who aren’t coming for in-person worship are invited to make a financial donation and just put ‘Pack the Pews’ in the memo line.”
Those donations can be sent to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 825 Golf Avenue SW, Pine City MN 55063.
Stiles noted that the ORLC church council has voted to go back to online worship.
“As of Nov. 20, we are closing the building again and suspending all in-person activities,” Stiles said. “It’s a tough decision, but we’re going to be facing some really tough days in the coming weeks here. We just want to keep people safe, and to take care of themselves and take care of each other.”
Those interested in taking on organizing duties or helping out in any way with next year’s dinner may contact ORLC at orlcoffice@gmail.com or call 320-629-2985.
