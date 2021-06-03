To the Editor:
In the middle of May we purchased a large load of compost to be used within the Community Garden in Pine City. A week later 2/3 of our load has been removed. This is upsetting to our family. If you possibly know who or where the compost has gone, give us a call. Our family would appreciate a call at 320-629-8947.
