The former Lakeside Medical Center Nursing Home site, located at the southwest corner of Cross Lake in Pine City, may be renovated into condominiums in the near future.
The nursing home building and site, which sits on five acres with approximately 500 feet of Cross Lake shoreline, is in the process of being sold by the Blaufuss family to Cole and Haeley Newman. The facility closed effective April 4, 2022.
Since the closing of Lakeside, the residents have been moved out to various facilities. According to Becky Foss, Pine County Health and Human Services director, residents have been discharged to either a private home with services, to an assisted living facility or another skilled nursing facility.
The Newmans plan to use the existing building structure with the City’s approval and convert it into 2-3 bedroom condos and to
keep the old clinic as a commercial building. Architectural drawings are currently in the works.
In the current facility, there are about 120 rooms. Being mindful of the best fit for the area and City, Cole Newman said the number of units will be reduced to an estimated 50 condos on the site. They are working with the City to make the project a good fit for the community.
Renovation and construction is estimated to begin mid-summer should the project be approved, said Newman. Newman said their desire in taking on the project was to meet the need of the current housing shortage.
Check future editions of the Pine City Pioneer for updates on the project. If interested in a future condo, contact Haeley Newman at (320) 469-6868.
History of the property
In 1887, Theodore Buselmeier purchased block 40 of Pine City and built a Victorian house overlooking Cross Lake, according to Lakeview’s website. The Buselmeier family operated a brewery on the property for many years.
In 1937, Dr. E.G. Nethercott purchased the property and opened the Lakeside Memorial Hospital. In July, 1958, Dr. Erich & Hope Blaufuss purchased the hospital and converted it into a nursing home. Dr. Blaufuss owned Aicota Nursing Home and Gables in Aitkin and Lakeside Nursing Home in Pine City.
In December 1968, Max (Erich and Hope’s son) and Betsy Blaufuss moved to Pine City and took over the onsite management of Lakeside Nursing Home.
In 1984, the name was changed to Lakeside Medical Center to better reflect the company’s mission of providing comprehensive health care services to the people of southern Pine County and northern Chisago County.
Now in 2022, Cole and Haeley Newman have purchased the property with the plans to renovate the Lakeside building into condominiums.
