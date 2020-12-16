At the Dec. 14 meeting of the Pine City School Board, Board Member (and Clerk) Wally Connaker called for his last roll call vote before retiring from the school board. He was honored by the other school board members with the presentation of a traditional school bell. This presentation recognizes 50 years of Connaker’s affiliation with the school district, starting in 1970 as teacher, coach, senior class advisor, activities director, and the last nine as board member. In 2019 he was named as an “All-State Board Member” and has continued his participation in the Minnesota State High School
League and Minnesota Rural Education Association. In addition to school, over the years Wally and his wife, Jane Olson Connaker, have volunteered with church and civic affairs. They raised daughter Christa and now look forward to being able to spend more time with her and family, including two grandsons.
