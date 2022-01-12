I don’t know if anyone else thinks it’s ridiculously cold, but it’s ridiculously cold.
I remember just a few years ago, I felt like each winter I would conquer the world. There would be cross country skiing, snowmobiling and winter walks. Maybe even some ice skating or downhill skiing.
I used to embrace the days I had to clear snow from the driveway, feeling like a pioneer with an automatic four wheeler and mechanical winch attached to the plow. The elements didn’t seem to faze me then.
But this year, it feels colder.
I barely want to reach my arm outside to hook Butters onto his leash. I feel like I’m Will Steger going from my car to Walmart.
Butters even seems to agree with me as he hops in on three legs most of the time. Maybe even the ice anglers are feeling the extra chill as there seem to be less out there this year on Pokegama.
Or maybe it’s just because we’ve all become so used to being home bound that the thought of going outside, let alone into the tundra, seems daunting.
Or maybe I’m just to that age where I want to talk about the weather.
But speaking of weather, MPR said that last week we had the coldest night so far across the state this winter with -25 degrees in International Falls and about -18 here in Pine City. It was -31 in some parts of North Dakota! But even with the warmer temperatures on Saturday, it still felt cold.
But whatever the cause of this plight some of us are feeling, spring is coming, right?
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.