CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week checking anglers on various lakes. Time was also spent on snowmobile patrol. Checks of late hunters were also made.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) checked anglers on Mille Lacs Lake and other area lakes. Fishing success was slow. Snowmobile trails were monitored in the Isle and surrounding areas. Activity slowed down over the weekend with the dropping temperatures. Griffith would like to remind anglers that all shelters, except portable shelters, need a shelter license. A portable shelter is one that collapses, folds, or is disassembled for transportation. Please refer to the Minnesota Fishing Regulations for further information on ice shelters.
CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) spent the week working big-game cases and checking anglers. He investigated a trespassing complaint and dealt with feeding ban violations. Arntzen also issued a car-killed deer possession permit and fielded calls about nuisance animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.