President Joseph Biden
1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Washington, D.C. 20500 • Comments: 202-456-1111 or www.whitehouse.gov/contact/ • Switchboard: 202-456-1414
Congressman Pete Stauber • 8th District
126 Cannon HOB, Washington, D.C. 20515 • 202-225-6211 • stauber.house.gov/contact/email-me
U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar
302 Hart Senate Office Building Washington, D.C. 20510 •
Toll Free: 888-224-9043.
U.S. Senator Tina Smith
309 Hart Senate Office Building Washington, D.C. 20510 • 218-722-2390
Governor Tim Walz
130 State Capitol 75 Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul, MN 55155 • 651-201-3400 • Toll Free: 800-657-3717
State Rep Nathan Nelson • District 11B
393 State Office Building, St. Paul, MN 55155 • rep.nathan.nelson@house.mn • 651-296-0518.
State Senator Jason Rarick • District 11
3411 Minnesota Senate Building, 75 University Ave., St. Paul, MN 55155 • 651-296-1508 • sen.jason.rarick@senate.mn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.