President Joseph Biden 

1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Washington, D.C. 20500 • Comments: 202-456-1111 or www.whitehouse.gov/contact/ • Switchboard: 202-456-1414 

Congressman Pete Stauber • 8th District            

126 Cannon HOB, Washington, D.C. 20515 • 202-225-6211 • stauber.house.gov/contact/email-me

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar 

302 Hart Senate Office Building Washington, D.C. 20510 •

Toll Free: 888-224-9043.

U.S. Senator Tina Smith 

309 Hart Senate Office Building Washington, D.C. 20510 • 218-722-2390

Governor Tim Walz

130 State Capitol 75 Rev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul, MN 55155 • 651-201-3400 • Toll Free: 800-657-3717 

State Rep Nathan Nelson • District 11B 

393 State Office Building, St. Paul, MN 55155 • rep.nathan.nelson@house.mn • 651-296-0518.

State Senator Jason Rarick • District 11 

3411 Minnesota Senate Building, 75 University Ave., St. Paul, MN 55155 • 651-296-1508 • sen.jason.rarick@senate.mn.

