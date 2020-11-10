Last week, the Pioneer published results for local races. Here are the results of other contested races in Pine County:
Pine County Commissioner District 3
• Terry Lovgren 1,346 (54.4%)
• Steven D. Chaffee 1,124 (45.5%)
Pine County Commissioner District 4
• J.J. Waldhalm 1,449 (50.7%)
• John B. Mikrot Jr. 1,402 (49%)
Town Supervisor Seat E (Pine City Township)
• Shawn Linnell 501 (71.2%)
• David B. Beckering 202 (28.7%)
Town Supervisor Seat 1 (Sturgeon Lake Township)
• Bernard Zuk 102 (55.7%)
• James Magdziarz 44 (24%)
• Chad Habermann 35 (19%)
Town Clerk (Windemere Township)
• Cindy Woltjer 456 (51.2%)
• Jason Haukland 431 (48.4%)
Hospital District Board Member (Sandstone)
• Jeanne Larson 299 (56.3%)
• Debrah Hultman 229 (43.1%)
Hospital District Board Member (Sandstone Township)
• Catherine Colsrud 280 (74.7%)
• Samuel Griffith 93 (24.8%)
Soil & Water Supervisor District 3
• Kelly Henry 5,815 (51.2%)
• Brenna Doheny 5,469 (48.2%)
Associate Justice - Minnesota Supreme Court 4
• Paul Thissen
MN: 1,445,531 (59.1%)
Pine: 6,207 (51.9%)
• Michelle MacDonald
MN: 99,646 (40.5%)
Pine: 5,699 (47.7%)
