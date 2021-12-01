Cornucopias delivered

Members of Royal Neighbors (Grasston Chapter) made 38 cornucopias that were delivered to Elmhurst Commons in Braham. These treats were delivered just in time to be enjoyed on Thanksgiving Day. Pictured left to right are Helen Swenson (Royal Neighbors), Angel (Elmhurst staff member) and Bernadine Damann (Royal Neighbors).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.