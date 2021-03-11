In last week’s student announcements, the relationships between students and parents was not explained. Bethel University senior Micaela Anderson (parents Laura Anderson and Charlie Schwingl) and junior Noah Miller (parents David and Julie Miller) made the Dean’s List.
