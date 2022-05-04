In last week’s story titled “Candidate filing period opens up May 4,” there was a mistake in the date. The correct date for the opening filing date is May 17. The article stated it correctly, however. The Pioneer apologizes for the error.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
In last week’s story titled “Candidate filing period opens up May 4,” there was a mistake in the date. The correct date for the opening filing date is May 17. The article stated it correctly, however. The Pioneer apologizes for the error.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.