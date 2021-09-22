The Priebe family has a saying: “Tough times don’t last; tough people do.” Unfortunately for ranchers like Nikki and Riley Priebe, these are tough times.
Despite rain in September, the early summer drought has taken a toll on the family’s ranch. The lack of rain has impacted their ability to feed livestock, and they will be forced to reduce the size of their herd.
“This year, for everyone, has been completely terrible,” said Nikki.
Owned by Charlie Priebe, the family farm was started in the 1940s by Charlie’s father, Adolph. Charlie’s son, Riley, and daughter-in-law, Nikki, originated North Rock Ranch in 2015 and moved their family and operation to the family land in 2019.
The Priebes raise and sell Salers breed heifers, steers and breeding bulls. Each year they breed their herd of approximately 40 cows and two bulls. Of the calves born, the female calves are sold and the steers are raised for beef.
They also breed, raise and train performance-quality quarter horse foals and horses.
Damage done
All those animals need to eat. Each year the Priebes grow their own hay and oats for feed. This year they also planted corn for silage. During this summer’s drought, all the crops have suffered, leading the Priebes to make difficult decisions in how they operate.
Nikki said it broke her heart when they needed to use some stored hay to feed cows during the summer months.
“Summer is supposed to be the easy time,” said Nikki. “But our pasture —there was nothing there. It completely fried up.” In the heat with no rain, Nikki remembered driving across their fields.
“It was just dust.”
In a typical year, the Priebe’s follow a rotational grazing plan. The cattle are moved through specific pastures to avoid overgrazing, giving other pastures time to regrow. Without rain, they didn’t regrow.
In an attempt to prevent overgrazing, the Priebes hastily put up fencing in new areas of poorer-quality forage. It wasn’t long until they were running out of new places to graze the cattle.
September rains have helped, but much damage has already been done.
“Pastures are looking greener now but weeds have taken over once the grass died. So, it is also going to be a big job to get pastures back to a functioning rotation again,” Nikki said.
The drought has also affected their other feed. This year the family planted corn for silage. Earns of corn had poor development, meaning the silage has less nutritional value.
“It’s something to put in their bellies, but they’re not getting the nutrition they should be getting,” Nikki said.
Nikki earned a Bachelor of Science degree in equine and animal science and a minor in agriculture business from Colorado State University.
She worries this reduced nutritional quality will affect her herd in the years to come; if her cows don’t receive ideal nutrition, they may have fertility problems when it’s time to breed them.
To maintain their 40-cow and calf operation, the Priebes need to put by 400 round bales of hay. Because of this year’s drought, they are approximately 125 bales short of what they will need to make it through winter.
Feed costs rise
The Priebes aren’t the only ones short on hay and prices are significantly higher than they were a year ago.
According to reports by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service, approximately 23,142 acres of land in Kanabec County and 35,414 acres in Pine County are used to grow hay.
In Minnesota, July prices of all hay were approximately 63% more than a year ago, however, hay prices vary depending on quality.
Minnesota
Prices Received For Hay (dollars per ton)
Source: USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service
All Hay
Alfalfa Hay
Other Hay
July 2020
$107
$122
$81
July 2021
$174
$199
$148
Rather than buy more hay, the Priebes have decided to sell about a dozen of their herd. Many other ranchers are doing the same, tipping the balance of supply and demand at the area livestock auctions.
“We won’t be getting what we should be getting for our cattle,” said Nikki.
Off To market
Strain from the summer drought has changed business as usual at the local livestock auctions.
“It’s been quite a while since we’ve had a drought that has affected people like this,” said Dale Heidelberger, owner of the Rock Creek Livestock Market in Pine City.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the longest duration of drought in Minnesota (since 2000) lasted 146 weeks beginning on August 30, 2011, and ending on June 10, 2014. However, the most intense period of drought occurred the week of August 17, 2021, where exceptional drought affected 8.07% of Minnesota land.
According to Heidelberger, the Priebe’s aren’t the only ranchers in a tough spot.
“A lot of people have sold off cattle,” he said. Due to the rising expense of feed, he has noticed many ranchers are selling their beef cattle early when they weigh 300-400 pounds, rather than feed them to reach 800-plus pounds.
Other trends are more short-bred cows for sale — meaning a cow early in pregnancy.
Heidelberger said some of the old ranchers, who had a couple more years in them before retirement, have reconsidered, deciding perhaps this is the year to hang up their hats.
“A farmer is one of the hardest to say, ‘well, that’s it.’ They hold on and hold on,” he said.
Early retirement is a rare case. Mostly, Heidelberger said he sees farmers with positive attitudes and high hopes for fall crop yields.
A farmer’s life
Farmers understand this is the way it goes, with good years and bad; Heidelberger hears the farmers maintaining a positive outlook saying, “It will be better next year.”
Nikki said she’s fallen in love with the ranching lifestyle. She loves calving season and feels proud to raise quality beef — not only feeding her neighbors but also providing the animals with a good life before slaughter.
As for the uncertainty of mother nature, “It can be scary.”
“That’s kind of a farmer’s life,” she said. “We don’t know what the weather will bring. We just hope and pray ... Hopefully, it is a long time before we see another year like this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.