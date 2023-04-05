The prospect of a business/industrial park and new or improved intersection in Hinckley has been brought before the Pine County Board of Commissioners in the form of a feasibility study conducted by Stantec Consulting and spearheaded by the Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures, a creation by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe to oversee the Band’s business ventures. John Shardlow, senior principal at Stantec Consulting, presented the findings.
Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures has acquired the former Mission Creek Amusement Park property, located east of I-35 and just south of Highway 48 and the freeway exit to Hinckley. With the proposal of a Tribal Economy Business Park, MLCV is proposing improved access off the freeway.
The underlying goal, as stated in the feasibility study, is to create business opportunities and improve the poverty rates within the tribal economy. And a new and improved transportation connection is being evaluated to see if it can help provide an economic boost to the area.
Shardlow and others involved in the presentation were cautiously optimistic, admitting the process would be long and laborious to implement this type of project.
New interchange proposed
The options for reducing the already busy intersection in Hinckley include a new interchange at 1-35 and County Road 133; utilize the existing Highway 23 interchange and extend roadway to run parallel to I-35, connecting at Weber Ave. at Old Trail Rd.; utilizing the existing Highway 23 interchange and connect at Morris Avenue; or to utilize the existing Highway 23 interchange, extend roadway network parallel to 1-35, connecting into County Road 133 and stopping at Morris Ave or extending to Hinckley Rd.
The estimated costs for these options range from $2 million to $18 million with the new interchange at 1-35 and County Road 133 being the most expensive. One obstacle noted for the most expensive option is that a new interchange does not meet spacing guidelines. In particular, the short distance between the new northbound on ramp and the off ramp at Highway 48 would be very tight.
Additionally, Shardlow noted that while the current interchange at I-35 and Highway 48 is congested, it does not meet the concern level for MnDOT. “There is some congestion, but the numbers don’t say it is a traffic priority for the State of Minnesota,” noted Shardlow.
A number of grants were referenced as possible funding, or bonding, for a new interchange or road upgrades including a new MnDOT grant initiative for each of the 11 tribes in the state.
Shardlow said that he was surprised in how interested MnDOT was in this project and that any change in the Interstate system would need the assistance of MnDOT.
Demand for industrial development ‘modest at best’
The feasibility study determined as part of its key findings that though the site is positioned well for success, the demand for industrial development is modest at best. The study found that the pace of industrial development in the area is slow and nearby industrial parks have not attracted significant development recently.
“It would be a created market … you would have to nurture the businesses and it would be a long process,” said Shardlow. “If you’re going to go forward, you are going to have to alter the interchange.”
Shardlow pointed out that 1,879 people work in Hinckley and live elsewhere, and 774 people live in Hinckley and work elsewhere. Over two-thirds of all Hinckley area jobs are in the accommodation and food services sector which reflects the dominant role that Grand Casino Hinckley plays in employing the local workforce, the study revealed. The study also showed that Pine County has a fair amount of industrial employment outside of the Hinckley area indicating that there is a local skilled workforce to pull from should a business/industrial park be implemented.
Local support
Hinckley city officials, both the mayor, Don Zeman, and planning & zoning administrator/building inspector, Mark Perry, expressed their support for the project.
County commissioner, JJ Waldhalm, brought up questions such as if there will be a non-compete clause on the property, who would be the zoning authority, who will manage the business park, and if covenants would be in place. Shardlow said it is early in the process, but he believed everyone would have a say in those questions.
Hinckley Mayor Don Zeman noted that the city’s water and sewer does not have the capacity to serve a business/industrial park and that the property would have to be annexed from the township.
Representing MLCV, Beth Gruber said, “This is new for us, and would be our biggest development for quite some time … there are a lot of questions still, but we really have a commitment to develop and expand the land we own.” She added that MLCV has submitted for congressional spending but not for any interchange work yet. “I think all of us need a little time to digest this study and make a move for what’s most important to our communities. We view this project as taking many years … but are in it for the long haul and hope everyone wants to join in.”
County commissioner, Steve Hallan, said, “We need to figure out how to get a road system and infrastructure to it. I think we’re way ahead of the game.”
Commissioner Josh Mohr added, “From a county perspective, no matter what we do with the road, it will be helpful to the area. I’m excited about that.”
Commissioner Waldhalm questioned whether or not the business park would attract businesses given that other local parks are not yet filled. Pine County Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter responded that businesses are telling her that Sandstone is too far north but she felt Hinckley would be a location. The Pine City industrial park has land availability with sewer and water access, however.
Sauter added that she has tried to connect people with land near the Pine County Courthouse, particularly a hotel prospect, but they were deterred by the wetland and the price. “In particular the one on the corner that we were trying to get a hotel for; it was just too high priced,” she said.
Commissioner Terry Lovgren, of Hinckley, said, “The biggest growing counties are Chisago and Isanti .. so we know it’s coming and we want to have it ready. I appreciate you guys investing and the work you’ve done. It may be years out, but it is a good start to see where we can go and to work with Hinckley.”
Gruber said that they will be in touch about the next steps. “We call it the seven generation project because it’ll be a long-term project.”
