To the Editor:
An open letter to Pine County for Second Amendment community:
In the summer of 2019, there were many major efforts by the Democratic party to push their anti-gun agendas wherever they had the control as the majority in power across the country. By February 2020, our own Minnesota State House of Representatives passed two anti-gun bills; Red Flag and Universal Back Ground check that would have infringed on the Constitutional Rights of many Minnesotans.
A movement began to take shape.
It began with a sheriff and one county in rural Virginia in the fall of 2019, declaring themselves a sanctuary jurisdiction against tyrannical anti-gun laws and the idea was quickly catching on like a wild fire. By March of 2020, hundreds of counties, cities, municipalities and many other Sheriff departments have declared themselves with similar resolutions in support of the Second Amendment Rights. By this time, four counties in Minnesota also declared their own resolutions in joining this movement.
I was asked to help organize and start our very own similar movement here in Pine County, an honor that I could not have refused or taken lightly.
We worked hard and with the help of many, along with hundreds and hundreds of signed signatures, petitioned the Pine County Board of Commissioners to take up a pro-second Amendment stand and join the other counties of this state, to send a clear message to the state legislature. That the people, represented through their county governments, are opposed to ineffective and unconstitutional gun control measures. This movement is driven at the local, grassroots level by the people, expressing their love for freedom and the willingness to keep that freedom.
On April 6, 2021, over a year later after we began, the Pine County Board of Commissioners in a 5-0 vote unanimously passed Resolution 2021-15: A Resolution Supporting the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution, lending our voices along with many other counties in Minnesota that also passed similar resolutions.
This is a powerful and symbolic message that is being sent to the state legislators.
I am certain this has been a difficult process over many months but in the end, our commissioners have found a way to ensure the passage of this Resolution and we would like to thank the board for their efforts and congratulate them for finding a way to move forward.
We should be very proud.
