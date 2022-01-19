Both Pine County and Pine City Schools chose last week the least restrictive option of the vaccine mandate, choosing the option to allow employees to provide proof of their vaccination(s) or test every seven days they are in the building and wear a mask.
Businesses and government organizations with over 100 employees were required to adopt a policy by the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), who was required to adopt the federal OSHA mandate, by January 10. The more restrictive of options policy that would provide no testing/masking alternative. And by Feb. 9, testing and masking would be required of those who are not vaccinated.
However, last Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s federal vaccine mandate, in a 6-3 vote, stating that the administration had overstepped its authority. If implemented, the mandate would have affected 80 million workers. This ruling does leave the door open for businesses to adopt their own vaccination policy, however.
Policy dropped at local level
Adoption of the policy was on the agenda at the last regular Pine City School Board meeting, and the least restrictive policy was voted for unanimously. For Pine County, it was determined at an administrative level with feedback from commissioners.
Pine City Schools Business Manager Jill Nolan said at the Jan. 10 meeting that language was written into the adopted vaccination policy to follow any SCOTUS ruling. She added that if testing was required, the school has federal funds just shy of $90,000 to help cover testing costs and not further burden the employees.
School board member, Tim Geisler, asked about the policy should the SCOTUS block the mandate. “If they claim it’s unconstitutional, will we end our plan?” asked Geisler.
Nolan replied, “Yes, it’s written that way.” Nolan added that COVID cases crept up a bit after Christmas break with everyone being together but that the numbers are manageable.
Pine City School Superintendent Paula Foley said that the school is currently in “stay put” status due to the recent Supreme Court ruling. “We will adjust if and when necessary and have tentative plans discussed that we will modify if the need arises,” noted Foley. “We continue to work on our mitigation and want to remain in school.” Foley added that no vaccination records were collected on employees at the school thus far and that they will not collect any unless the school is mandated to put a policy in effect.
Pine County Administrator David Minke said that since OSHA required adoption of the policy, they proceeded to implement it using the flexibility that is built into the standard. “Given the judicial actions, it’s also been subject to frequent and sudden changes on implementation,” he added.
Following the SCOTUS decision, Minke stated via email that Pine County has suspended the implementation of the vaccine mandate or testing/masking requirement. He added that some vaccination records have been submitted and that any data collected under the vaccination policy will be treated as required by law. Medical information on employees is private data, he added, and that those [records] will be held pending a final legal decision on the ETS.”
The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals is considering challenges to the mandates, but President Biden conceded in a statement on Jan. 13 that it is now up to the states and individual employers to implement a vaccination policy.
“The Court has ruled that my administration cannot use the authority granted to it by Congress to require this measure, but that does not stop me from using my voice as President to advocate for employers to do the right thing to protect Americans’ health and economy,” stated President Biden in a press release on the White House website. “I call on business leaders to immediately join those who have already stepped up – including one third of Fortune 100 companies – and institute vaccination requirements to protect their workers, customers, and communities.”
The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 vote, also determined that a vaccination mandate for healthcare workers in facilities which provide Medicare and Medicaid services, is lawful and “a straightforward and predicable example of the ‘health and safety’ regulations that Congress has authorized [CMS] to impose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.