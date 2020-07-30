There were 122 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Pine County on July 27, with patients ages ranging from one year old to age 74. There have been two hospitalizations – and as yet, no deaths.
‘Only getting worse’
Pine County Community Health Services Administrator Sam Lo said that the number of new cases has been manageable as far as case investigation and contact tracing.
“Not a huge influx of cases coming our way,” Lo said. “Just kind of a slow couple of cases every couple of days. We haven’t seen a lot of clusters where we can trace multiple cases from one [case], so that’s really good.”
Lo said that cases are going up in Minnesota, and going up even more quickly across the U.S.
“As I’ve been saying, this is going to be here for a while, and it’s only getting worse right now,” Lo said.
She stressed the importance of testing as a tool to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“That’s the first layer in this,” she said. “If you’re not tested, we can’t do a case investigation, we can’t trace your contacts. You’re going to go about and do things you might not do if you had tested positive, making different choices. But testing is a really important first piece of this equation.”
Mobile testing possible
On July 21, Lo suggested that the Pine County Board of Commissioners consider using CARES Act funds to set up a county mobile testing unit – a van or other vehicle which would be staffed by Pine County Public Health workers, and go out into the community to offer free testing to those who might otherwise be hard to reach.
Lo said they would work with the state to get testing kits and lab results, but would otherwise be working independently.
“We’ll run the test, we’ll get a hold of you if you’re positive or negative,” Lo said. “The nice thing about it is it’s flexible. We can respond really quickly to the community’s need if things come up. Whereas if we’re working with the National Guard or the state or Essentia, it’s a slower mechanism to get things in place. There’s just a lot of benefits to us being able to provide testing.”
She noted that some people may have privacy concerns, but stressed that preventing further infection is their goal.
“Honestly, you could probably lie to us about your name, as long as you give me a number that lets me reach you, to make sure that you know what’s going on in terms of if you’re positive or negative, and how to make good choices based on that,” Lo said.
She said that other counties are looking into similar programs. The county board took no action at their July 21 meeting.
