Pine County is amending its plans for future road projects after receiving estimates that state funding support for local projects could come in considerably lower next year.
Pine County Commissioner Steve Hallan said if state tax revenue is lower then road funding from the state could be reduced significantly – and that will force the county to delay some projects.
“On a statewide level, the gas tax collection is down, so we’re going to get less money,” Hallan said. “We know that ... and we’re going to have to kick the can down the road on some projects that we normally would keep up on on a year-to-year basis.”
Pine County Engineer Mark LeBrun said he, his staff and county commissioners have discussed the impact that reduced funding might have on local road projects.
“We talked about ... what 15% reduction in state aid would mean for us,” LeBrun said. “It’s about a $1.3 million reduction. This is kind of worst-case scenario.”
He said they are looking at how to contain costs, which could include reductions in projects – but also in road maintenance and staffing. He said that upcoming work on 10 miles of Highway 61 – which was originally scheduled for 2023 – has actually been moved forward to next year, but that other plans may have to be temporarily be put on hold.
“We’re pushing back a few projects a year,” LeBrun said.
Hallan noted that if more money becomes available LeBrun will be able to revisit the issue and move projects back up in the timeline.
Trail extension in the works
LeBrun reported to the board that plans are in the works to continue construction of the Oberstar Trail.
The “James L. Oberstar State Trail,” named after the late congressman, will lead through Pine City from northern Chisago County to Hinckley and connect with the existing trail systems to the north and south of Pine City.
Currently, there are trails heading north from the Twin Cities to the Pine County/Chisago County border, and a trail from Duluth ending in Hinckley.
This final section of trail, once complete, would make the Twin Cities to Twin Ports trail one of the longest biking and hiking trails in the world
LeBrun said that $300,000 is available in dedicated state and federal funding for the trail project in 2024, in order to bring the trail from Pine City High School to the Rock Creek city center.
“You’ll be able to be on a trail from Rock Creek up to Pine City, around the high school, and east around the Pine City hub to the Snake River bridge,” LeBrun said. “That’ll be all one connected trail.”
