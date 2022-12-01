Schroeder presents current state of the county budget and levy

Pine County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder presents the current state of the county budget and levy to the board of commissioners on Nov. 15.

As property taxes are soaring locally, the Pine County Board of Commissioners are carefully mulling over the 2023 budget. Pine County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder presented the current state of the budget and levy during the Nov. 15 regular meeting. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.