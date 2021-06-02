A number of road projects across Pine County have been planned for the summer of 2021, and county commissioners have approved more than $5.3 million in road construction projects
Pine County Engineer/Public Works Director Mark LeBrun told the Pine County Board of Commissioners that bids came in above estimates for one local road project, but significantly below the engineer’s estimate for the other six.
Culvert construction
LeBrun said Landwehr Construction, Inc. had the low bid for box culvert construction on Rush Boulevard 0.7 miles west of Military Road in Windemere Township in northern Pine County.
Three bids were received for the project. LeBrun said Landwehr Construction’s bid of $145,987.25 was 19.01% over the engineer’s estimate but was competitive based on existing conditions.
Bid comes in low
Four bids were received for a package of seven road construction and repaving projects. LeBrun said all four bids were good bids, and recommended the contract be awarded to the low responsible bidder.
Knife River came in with the low bid of $5,173,709.95 for the project, which was 20.55% under the engineer’s estimate.
• On Highway 61 from the north county line to the city of Rutledge, 11 miles of pavement will be milled and the bituminous reclaimed before repaving. There will also be improvements to the pedestrian ramps.
• Six miles of pavement on County State Aid Highway 14 (Beroun Crossing Road) from Highway 61 to Highway 10 will be milled and the bituminous reclaimed before repaving.
• On Parkview Drive near Sturgeon Lake near Lords Lake Road pavement will be milled and the bituminous reclaimed before resurfacing.
• On Highway 55 (Crossway Road) from Highway 61 to Highway 67 (Everready Road) between Pine City and Beroun, 0.6 miles of pavement will be milled and the bituminous reclaimed before repaving. There will also be improvements to the turn lanes.
• In that same area, 1.9 miles on Highway 67 (Everready Road) from Highway 55 (Crossway Road) to Highway 9 (Cross Lake Road) will be will be milled and the bituminous reclaimed before repaving.
• On County Road 127 from Highway 61 to Highway 14 (Beroun Crossing Road), 0.6 miles of pavement will be milled and the bituminous reclaimed before repaving.
• In the Sandstone area, on County Road 143 from the west county line to Highway 28 (Groningen Road), 1.8 miles of pavement will be milled and the bituminous reclaimed before repaving.
Sales tax under review
Back on Aug. 16, 2016, Pine County commissioners approved a 0.5% sales tax for the purpose of funding transportation improvements on county roads that did not receive state funding.
At that time, it was established that the sales tax would continue until $8,450,000 had been collected or Dec. 31, 2026, whichever came sooner.
County officials noted that the county is approximately 2.5 years ahead of schedule in total sales tax collections. A special county board meeting is scheduled for June 29 to discuss the 0.5% sales tax.
