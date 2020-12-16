Pine County is wrapping up its distribution of federal CARES Act funds, and is looking forward to how the program might change Pine County for the better.
Pine County was allocated a total of $3,576,478 from the CARES Act. Collectively, Pine County cities with populations of 200+ received about $880,000, while townships with populations of 200+ received $425,000. Another $54,116 was allocated to the five cities and nine townships in Pine County with populations under 200.
As per the rules for the program, township and city CARES Act funds rolled to the county in November, and unspent county funds are rolling back to the state in December.
Pine Administrator David Minke said on Dec. 1 that he felt the funds were making a difference for many businesses and organizations in the county.
“We were able to push out over $1,000,000 into the business and nonprofit community, as well as make some significant direct appropriations to some organizations such as the Pine County Historical Society, the Pine County Agricultural Society and PHASE,” Minke said.
Pine County Commissioner Matt Ludwig said that the WorkFast programs through Pine Technical and Community College seemed to be particularly effective.
That program offered six courses – Auto Technical Certificate, Basic Machining, Basic Shop & Safety, Business Computer Applications, Certified Nursing Assistant and Introduction to Welding – for free to county residents looking to get a head start on a new career. Those courses started in October, and ran through December.
Ludwig asked if those programs would be ongoing.
Minke responded that they were one-off programs paid for through the $120,000 allocated from CARES Act funding. But, he noted, “they are programs that they can replicate. It really is a matter of funding ability to keep those programs rolling.”
Minke said that it was possible that other agencies would help fund future WorkFast programs, or that businesses seeking trained employees might help support programs targeted toward building those workforce skills.
Minke said that only $785,000 was left in the fund on Dec. 1, and that they planned to expend those funds with $214,000 going toward public health costs and $572,000 going toward public safety personnel costs.
Minke thanked county staff, the Initiative Foundation and local chambers of commerce for helping find ways to get the funds to those who needed them.
Pine County Commissioner Steve Hallan also commended county staff for their hard work on this program.
“There were a lot of late nights scratching on spreadsheets, trying to figure out how we can help our business community and nonprofit community while following all the federal and state guidelines,” Hallan said. “We appreciate that.”
