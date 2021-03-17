Pine County is partnering with the Recycling Association of Minnesota this spring to provide a sale of home compost bins ($66+tax) and rain barrels ($79+tax).
Orders are due by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 23. Once ordered, the bins will be available for pickup at the Pine County Zoning Office, 1610 Building (1610 Highway 23 N, Sandstone) during business hours from Wednesday, April 28 through Friday, April 30.
For more information, or to place an order online, go to:
Why Compost?
Backyard composting serves as a cost-effective means to save landfill space. Landfills are expensive to operate, create environmental challenges, and are generally undesirable land use in our communities. A 2013 study by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency indicated that approximately 30% of Minnesota’s garbage arriving at landfills consists of organic waste (food scraps, plant material, etc.). This constitutes a tremendous waste of energy, financial resources, and landfill space that could be reduced by composting at Pine County homes.
Why Collect Rain Water?
Roofs concentrate rain water, expediting “runoff” and transportation of sediment from lawns, which can cause pollution, particularly for homes near storm sewers, lakes, wetlands, and streams. Additionally, clean water is an increasingly precious commodity. Capturing rain water for slower release to lawns or gardens can save water resources.
Consider participation in this program to help protect the environment in Pine County. Contact the Pine County Solid Waste Department at 320-216-4220 for questions on the program.
