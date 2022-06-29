County reviews voting equipment before general election

Each election year comes with a great deal of preparation and not just for those running for political office. Constituents spend a great deal of time learning about the candidates, their stance on important issues and who the voter would like to hold a seat or office. With that, there is preparation needed to give voters the ability to cast their vote in an efficient and convenient way.
Pine County recently purchased new voting machines from Election Systems & Software (ES&S), the same manufacturer and vendor that Pine County has used since the change to electronic equipment in 2006.
Although the new machines were not mandated, according to Pine County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder, it was encouraged due to the former equipment operating on Windows 7. Another factor, Schroeder said, is that the former equipment would only support a three-column ballot, and with four major political parties, new equipment allows the ballots for the primary election to have all parties on one side rather than the former double-sided ballot.
The decision to purchase the new machines was taken seriously by the Pine County Board of Commissioners and an ad hoc committee of two commissioners, Terry Lovgren and JJ Waldhalm. They were appointed to review the equipment which included a hands-on demonstration of the equipment with two vendors (ES&S and Dominion). All townships, cities and political parties were invited to view the demonstrations. This research provided the ad hoc committee the information they needed to make a recommendation to the board to move forward with ES&S tabulators, noted Schroeder.
In Minnesota, there is a public accuracy test conducted prior to the election which tests all the equipment to ensure it is tabulating correctly.
“When casting their vote, each constituent places their ballot in the tabulator, and the ballot is read and stored immediately on a memory card,” said Schroeder. “When the polls close at 8 p.m., election judges print the results tape (similar to a receipt from the grocery store) and ensure that the total number of ballots tabulated matches the number of ballots given out as well as the number of voters who signed in.” Although voting closes at 8 p.m., polling places are open to the public afterwards for anyone who wants to watch the process after voting is closed, she added.
After the election, a canvassing board meets to review and ensure that the data transmitted to the state is correct by comparing the tapes from each polling place to the state report. Finally, after general elections, there is a post election review, where the votes are hand counted from randomly selected jurisdictions to ensure the votes are accurately counted by the tabulating equipment. Should there be any discrepancies, additional precincts are counted; however, Pine County has never had a discrepancy, noted Schroeder. This process is also open to the public.
Each county auditor-treasurer is responsible for ensuring the state reflects any changes in the Statewide Voter Registration System. Although the Secretary of State does not do any hands-on work in Pine County, direction is given as to how the processes work; however, all legal interpretations are handled by the Pine County attorney.
