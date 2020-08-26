There were 139 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Pine County on Aug. 24 – and as yet, no deaths.
Pine County Community Health Services Administrator Sam Lo said on Aug. 18 that the number of new cases has been manageable as far as case investigation and contact tracing, and that her department has been working with county school districts to prepare for the upcoming school year.
“That’s our main activity for the next couple weeks in public health, so that the schools can start off on as good of a foot as possible once they start back after Labor Day,” Lo said.
Pine County Health and Human Services Director Rebecca Foss praised the work Lo and her crew have been doing with the school districts during the summer while speaking to the Pine County Board of Commissioners. She said some school officials have reached out to Pine County Public Health for guidance.
“Clearly, we’re not making decisions for the schools,” Foss said. “We’re not administrators, but we can ... give some great public health guidance. That will just keep going through fall and winter.”
Lo said that they will work hard on contact tracing if students are diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Our schools were really adamant that they wanted us to do it, so we’ll be taking that on,” she said.
She noted that if the county reaches 29 cases within two weeks that schools would have to reassess whether they would be able to continue regular classroom learning or move to a hybrid model. However, she noted that other factors will be considered as well.
“A lot of people put a lot of weight into that number, and think that’s the magic number that we need to be watching,” Lo said. “That’s definitely a piece of the equation for monitoring for schools, but it’s not the end all, be all. So if we have a bunch of families in Pine City in the schools that have cases, we’re going to treat that differently even if we don’t hit 29. But it’s definitely a helpful number to at least gauge how we’re doing in general. Because if we’re at 78, something’s happening.”
Pine County Commissioner Steve Hallan said he received two unsolicited compliments about Lo and her staff from school personnel and their willingness to step up to the plate and help during this difficult time.
“As one superintendent told me ... they are educators, not public health people,” Hallan said. “They reached out to you guys, and you guys have been providing them with the things that they need. Your work has not gone unnoticed, so thank you much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.