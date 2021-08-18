Algae blooms are a big concern for state and county agencies dealing with water quality. While the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) raises the alarm statewide, officials with the Pine County Soil and Water District are holding a workshop on Aug. 20 to address the local water quality situation.
Pine County Land & Resources Manager Caleb Anderson said the county is partnering with officials in the Pine Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) to hold the workshop.
Those officials note that residents have been expressing concern over the amount of development occurring on the lake, and pointed out that the Pokegama Lake had an earlier-than-usual algae bloom.
The workshop will cover the basic principles of land use and its effect on water quality, how current regulations guide development, what the county and SWCD are doing and how property owners can help.
The lakeshore development workshop is scheduled for Aug. 20 from 2:30-4 p.m. in the Pine County Courthouse boardroom at 635 Northridge Drive NW in Pine City.
MPCA addresses dangerous algae blooms
The MPCA reports that this year’s persistent hot, dry conditions are increasing the potential for the kind of algae blooms that can be harmful to people and pets. The agency is advising people to stay out of lakes and streams, if the water looks green and slimy, especially with a blue-green tint. The algae could contain a toxic bacteria that can sicken people and kill dogs, livestock and other animals within hours of contact.
“If in doubt, stay out,” says Lee Engel, surface water monitoring supervisor for the MPCA. “Hot dry conditions are ideal for growing algae. We are experiencing higher temperatures due to climate change, and that means warmer lakes too. We are seeing harmful algal blooms in more places and persisting throughout the season.”
health impacts for dogs
In recent years, the MPCA has received multiple reports of dog deaths where exposure to toxic algae was the likely cause. People can protect their dogs by:
• Keeping them out of algae-laden water
• Hosing them off immediately after playing in any lake or stream
• Preventing them from ingesting affected water or licking toxins from their coat
• Seeing a veterinarian immediately if your dog may have been exposed to blue-green algae
health impacts for Humans
According to the MPCA, people who come into contact with toxic blue-green algae can experience skin, throat, eye, and nose irritation and nausea. The agency recommends that people do not swim in water that they suspect has blue-green algae. Anyone who comes in contact with algae should rinse off with clean water afterwards.
Addressing the main cause of algae
Phosphorus, the top pollutant of concern in Minnesota lakes, fuels the growth of algae.
Landowners and residents can help protect lakes from phosphorus pollution by:
• Reducing urban stormwater with rain gardens, rain barrels, and fewer impervious surfaces.
• Making sure lawn fertilizer is phosphorus-free, keeping grass clippings and other yard waste out of storm drains, and picking up after pets.
• Preserving forests and wetlands, and protecting shoreland.
• Making sure septic systems are designed, installed and maintained properly.
Help fight phosphorus and algae in lakes
Learn more at www.pca.state.mn.us. and help the MPCA track the problem by emailing photos of suspected harmful algal blooms to algae.mpca@state.mn.us.
