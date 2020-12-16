Though cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 continue to rise in the area, Pine County Public Health Director Samantha Lo said there is hope on the horizon. Within days, the new vaccine will start to be distributed in the area.
“Healthcare workers working at a hospital or with patients at a nursing home ... will be first in line,” Lo said. She said law enforcement would be given the opportunity to receive the vaccine before the community in general.
She noted that the test results for the vaccine have been very positive.
“The efficacy looks fantastic,” Lo said. “We were looking for 60%, and we’re in the 90s [percentile]. The safety around it looks really good. The side effects are pretty minimal. About 2% are having headaches or your arm is sore ... or you’re really tired for a day. Then you sleep, and then you’re fine.”
Vaccine arrives in state
The first COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrived in Minnesota on Dec. 14 at four sites across the state: Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, Olmsted Medical Center, and Cass Lake Indian Health Services.
“This is an exciting day for Minnesota,” said Governor Tim Walz. “The first vaccines are here. They are safe, and they will be ready to go soon. The sun is coming up, Minnesota”
Minnesota is expected to receive 46,800 units of vaccine this week. Walz said that the first shipments would be used to vaccinate thousands of health care workers and the most critically at-risk Minnesotans.
“All Minnesotans will have the opportunity to receive the vaccine in time, but until then, we need to stay safe and keep up the fight,” Walz said.
State offers financial support
Minnesota lawmakers have passed a $216 million economic relief package that includes direct support for small businesses and a 13-week extension of unemployment benefits.
The bill includes $88 million in direct payments to restaurants, bars, and gyms; $14 million for convention centers and movie theaters; and $114.8 million for local economically significant businesses and organizations, including non-profits, that will be distributed by counties.
Moose Lake prisoner dies
A client at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP) in Moose Lake died Wednesday, Dec. 9, of COVID-19. It is the second COVID-related death among clients at MSOP facilities. The first death occurred on Dec.2.
PINE COUNTY COVID UPDATE
Total number of cases: 1,994
New cases last week: 300
Positive cases incarcerated at Willow River: 77
Positive cases incarcerated at FCI Sandstone: 501
Patients who had to be hospitalized: 94
Age range of patients: 0-96 years old
Deaths: 10
Statistics provided by Pine County Public Health. Updated Dec. 14.
