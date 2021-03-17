An outbreak of at least nine cases of COVID-19 at Pine City High School is forcing school officials to put students back into distance learning.
Pine City School Superintendent Curt Tryggestad announced on March 16 that all high school students would move to distance learning on March 17, with plans to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, April 6.
High School Students move to Distance Learning on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. They will return to In-Person Learning on Tuesday, April 6.
“After a successful return to in-person learning on March 1, our high school is experiencing what is perhaps its most pervasive outbreak of COVID-19 to date,” Tryggestad said. “We moved from zero cases to at least nine cases in three days. We expect more confirmed cases in the coming days.”
According to Pine City High School Principal Troy Anderson, they have about 90 students in quarantine as well as the nine confirmed COVID cases.
Anderson noted that if you add in all the students – including student athletes – who were already distance learning, the total is around 250 – about one-third of the total high school student population.
Tryggestad said that Pine County Public Health contacted him Monday afternoon to discuss the school’s escalating situation.
“What is most concerning right now is the lack of connecting points between our confirmed cases,” Tryggestad said. “Contact tracing is undertaken to determine the source of the virus, where it was contracted, and to whom it may have passed. We have been unable to ‘connect the dots’ between confirmed cases. Public Health believes that there may be a person or persons who are attending when not feeling well or are asymptomatic (showing no symptoms). We just don’t know. Also concerning is that the large majority of new confirmed youth cases in the county are occurring in our high school. In the past, we have been able to identify and isolate those affected using contact tracing. This time there are not common threads other than those affected are Pine City students.”
Tryggestad pointed out that when the state relaxed allowed students to return to in-person learning, they were told that local data and consultation with local public health was to guide their decisions on learning models.
“In this instance local data and the Public Health recommendation indicates we need to change our learning model,” he said. “ Moving to ‘hybrid’ would not accomplish the needed break in student contact to stop the spread of the virus.”
Tryggestad said that the VISION, elementary and early childhood program will continue with in-person learning. ALC will continue with its current learning model.
He also said that winter activities at Pine City High School will continue.
Tryggestad said that high school students and their families began to pick up meals for the distance learning days beginning on Wednesday, March 17.
The schools will still have spring break from March 29 to April 2, with no classes for staff or students. Monday, April 5 is a non-student day, and on Tuesday, April 6, high school students will return to in-person learning.
“I really wish we didn’t have to make a learning model change, but under the circumstances it is the right thing to do,” Tryggestad said. “Each of our neighboring schools have needed to do a hard-reset at some point during this school year. Unfortunately, this time it’s our turn.”
