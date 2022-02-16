Cracking the cyber code at PTCC
Congratulations to the Pine Technical & Community College Cyber Defense Team. The team competed over the weekend in the Midwest Cyber Defense competition against 19 other two- and four-year colleges from across the Midwest. The team placed fourth showcasing their skills in hacking prevention while keeping systems of their mock business online.

