Crafters unite
Crafters united at
craft fairs held around Pine City on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Pine City Evangelical Free Church’s Lighthouse Boutique, the VFW and the Pine City Senior Center.
Pictured top left are kids from Grace Baptist church at the Pine City Senior Center. From left to right are Eleni, Duke, Lidiya, Allison, and Esias.
Pictured left is Joie Killeen, of Viking Fiber, at the senior center.
Below at the VFW making blankets are, from left to right, Lynda Baker, Payton Baker, Ashlyn Baker, Cindy Dehkes, and Molly Dehkes.
At bottom selling floral arrangements from The Pink Peony at the Lighthouse Boutique are owner, Kari Johnson, daughter Eva Johnson and daughter-in-law, Karen Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.