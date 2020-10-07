An Oct. 1 crash led to a burglary investigation and manhunt, and eventually to two suspects being taken into custody.
On Thursday, Oct. 1, at 8:45 a.m. the Pine County Sheriff’s Office reported that two people, possibly armed, were seen near the Rock Creek exit of Interstate 35 running into the cornfield on the west side of the freeway after a vehicle crashed.
A Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was at the Rock Creek Cafe when he noticed a man walking on the Interstate 35 ramp southbound towards the highway. The deputy was aware that there was a burglary investigation earlier in the day involving two males who had rolled their car and then had been seen fleeing from it on foot. Stolen property from the burglary had been located inside the vehicle as well as an AR-15 rifle.
The deputy approached the man on the ramp and noted he was wearing flip flops, a black jacket, and black sweatpants. He had his hand in his pocket but removed it when directed by the officer.
Due to the AR-15 having been found in the vehicle earlier, the deputy was concerned about weapons and patted him down. He did not feel any weapons during the initial pat down but did note that the man’s pants were wet and dirty. He detained him for the burglary investigation.
The deputy asked the man for identification but could not understand his response. The man appeared to be speaking a different language. The man looked towards his chest and the deputy unzipped his jacket to see if he had a wallet or identification there. He saw a black bag hanging around his neck and looked inside for identification. When he opened it, he immediately saw a 9mm handgun. The handgun was unloaded but there was a loaded 9mm magazine containing twelve rounds as well as 30 loose rounds of ammunition in the same bag. The serial numbers on the handgun had been filed off.
In an interior pocket of the man’s jacket the deputy located a baggie containing a crystal substance he recognized as methamphetamine. It later NIK-tested positive for methamphetamine and had an uncertified weight of 3.1 grams.
No identification was located. At the Pine County Detention Center, the man was fingerprinted and identified as Myo Zaw Ly, 25, of St. Paul. A record check showed he had an active felony warrant from Hennepin County for failure to appear at a hearing June 4 on a charge of Possession of Burglary Tools.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office later reported that the two people who had fled the car had been taken into custody. The other individual was not identified by name.
Myo Zaw Ly has been charged with felony possession of a firearm with the serial number altered and felony fifth degree possession of a controlled substance. The maximum sentence for these crimes is five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
