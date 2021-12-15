A crash occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at approximately 3 a.m. on in the northbound lane of I-35 in Pine City.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Mazda 3, driven by 22-year-old Realitee Leila Fletcher, of Roseville, was traveling northbound in the left lane on I-35 south of the County Road 11 exit and north of the Snake River in Pine City.
A Ford F-150, driven by Michael Williams, 41, St. Paul, was also traveling northbound in the right lane at the same location when Fletcher’s vehicle veered across the right lane making contact with Williams’ vehicle on the driver’s side door.
The Mazda continued into the right ditch coming to a rest after striking a sign. The Ford also went into the right ditch coming to a rest after striking several trees.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine City Fire and Essentia Ambulance all responded to the scene. The road conditions were dry at the time.
Fletcher received non-life threatening injuries. A seat belt was worn. Williams received life-threatening injuries and was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul. No seat belt was worn at the time of the crash. It’s unknown at this time if alcohol was involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.