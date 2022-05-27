Farmers across Minnesota have been struggling to get crops planted due to an exceptionally cold and rainy spring. Pine County farmers are feeling the pressure as the planting season is getting shorter, and the rain is still coming. For many farmers in the area, corn and soybeans are the largest producing crops and are a main source of income.
Pine View Farms owners, Jason and Jade Zastera, who are Pine City farmers, grow soybeans, hay and corn, as well as owning a herd of beef cattle. Jason Zastera said, “I farm too many acres on bad years and not enough on good years.” Only time will tell what kind of year the Zastera’s will face.
Although the rain was welcomed at first, Zastera is ready for it to stop. The soil moisture has been restored from last summer’s drought, and the pastures are a lush and beautiful shade of green. The season has had extremely cold temperatures, which has delayed the soil from warming up. Due to this setback, costs of everything besides seed have been inflated, and there have been supply chain issues as well. These are all factors which are complicating the planting season.
Zastera has said he is not overly concerned, as most farmers have planted corn later than this, and crops have turned out. However, proper hybrid selection as well as the growing season will play a factor in crop production. For now, he is hopeful there will be a late first frost come fall.
No one can be truly certain as to when crops will get in, but once it’s time, there are going to be many long days and nights ahead. Pine County’s University of Minnesota Extension educator, Katie Hagen, had some insight for what to expect this season and what that could mean for farmers as they prepare for this late planting season.
Planting this late in the spring can be detrimental for farmers, but there is no other choice, so in order for farmers to optimize corn yields, planting needs to be done ideally between April 20 and May 15, Hagen said. After May 15, yields decrease by 4% every five days. Soybeans should ideally be planted the last week of April through May 15. The yield for soybeans decreases more significantly every five days.
Small grains
Small grains need cool weather to have a maximum yield each season. Yields decrease an average of 1% per day when planting is delayed past the ideal planting date. Planting after the last possible date is not recommended as the yield and quality of the test weight is likely to be reduced significantly due to heat stress. The table below shows location and optimal seeding dates for small grains.
What do farmers need to do for optimal yields after these given planting dates? Hagen stated that the good news is that corn and soybeans have a multitude of varieties and maturities. Farmers who are planting later than the optimal planting dates should plant an early-maturity hybrid. With the shorter growing season, these varieties will have a better yield than the late-maturity hybrids and be less affected by freezing temperatures in the fall.
Overall, late-maturing hybrids will produce a larger yield, but not if they don’t get the proper time for growing. Always plant within the optimal planting days in the spring, but if that’s not possible, then consider switching to a different maturing hybrid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.