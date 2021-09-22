The Dragon cross country squads headed to the Spring Brook Golf Course for the Mora Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
“It was a great day for racing,” said Coach Jared Clementson. “We are at a point in the season where a lot of our runners are hitting their stride and seeing some good improvements. With us having a young team, I would expect to continue to see big improvements throughout the season. I am very proud of how they are coming together as a team and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.”
GIRLS: The girls team had a score of 206 points and placed 9th out of 12 complete teams (18 total). Hibbing won with 54 points and Providence Academy was second with 91 points.
Clementson said that Rachel Brown had a great breakthrough race and placed 19th in a personal best time of 22:33.3. Emma Belsheim also ran a personal best time of 22:53.3 earning her 24th place. Gracie Larson continues to improve and placed 53rd in a personal best time of 25:07.2. The biggest improvement on the day came from Peyton Perreault as she placed 57th in a personal best time of 25:17.2. Paige Gray ran a solid race and placed 64th in a time of 26:02.5.
“This is hopefully Eva Johnson’s last race she will miss due to a knee injury,” Clementson said. “She is doing well with her rehab and recovery. She is expected to race next week in Pierz. She will give our girls team a big boost.”
In the junior varsity race Amber Norton placed 23rd with a personal best time of 28:09.6.
Clementson said all six junior high girls ran well and placed sixth.
BOYS: The boys team placed 6th out of 12 complete teams (17 total) with a total of 174 points. Northwest Homeschool’s boys won with a score of 27 points ahead of Heritage Christian’s 35.
Clementson said that Charlie Ausmus ran another great race and placed eighth in a time of 17:52.2. Eli Fromm ran a personal best time of 19:32.9 and placed 25th. Roman McKinney broke 20 minutes for the first time and placed 41st in a personal best time of 19:56.7. Ethan Aagaard ran a 20:14.2 and placed 46th.
“It was a mad dash to the finish for our next three boys,” Clementson said.
Jace Peterson came out ahead finishing in a personal best time of 21:21.2 placing 63rd. Sawyer McDaniel (21:21.9) and Sean Skluzacek (21:23.4) were right behind in 64th and 65th respectively.
The junior varsity boys placed sixth. Bohdan Valvoda was the team’s top JV runner placing 23rd in a personal best time of 21:28.2. Colin Miché also ran his best time of 21:49.1 and placed 31st in the junior varsity race.
Next meets
The Dragons will be in Pierz for the Pierz Stampede on Monday, Sept. 20. They will then have the Milaca Mega Meet on Saturday, Sept. 25. The Mega Meet is known as the largest high school cross country meet in the world.
