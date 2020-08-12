There have been a lot of opportunities for fun missed in the strange pandemic summer of 2020, but the Cross Lake Association and local musicians are teaming up to give the community a party on the water.
On Saturday, Aug. 15 starting at 1 p.m., the band Highway 36 will bring their country and classic rock tunes to the waters of Cross Lake, for a free concert anyone may attend by boat.
Margo Rothenbacher of the Cross Lake Association said that this is something the CLA wanted to do for the community, while expecting nothing in return.
“Any Pine City person that has a boat and wants to come out and listen and enjoy, they are all welcome,” Rothenbacher said. “It is not a fundraiser at all. This is just something that the Cross Lake Association is sponsoring to provide a fun opportunity for people to gather.”
The concert will be on the east side of the lake, north of the Snake River and south of Norway Point.
“It’s kind of down from the sunken island,” Rothenbacher said.
She said that Paul Rynders, one of the musicians in the band, lives on Cross Lake, and that he and the other band members are enthusiastic about putting on the concert – and so are the members of the Cross Lake Association.
“We’re excited to provide both people on Pokegama and Cross Lake an opportunity to get out and have fun and yet be under the guidelines of social distancing,” Rothenbacher said. “I think this one could draw a lot of people, especially if it’s a nice day.”
