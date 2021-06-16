On Tuesday, June 1, local seniors Trynity, Anika, Christina and Olivia – who have been together since Kindergarten – bridged from Girl Scout Ambassadors to Girl Scout adults. Those who have watched them develop in the program said the four have all shown amazing leadership skills, and have been wonderful role models for younger scouts.
