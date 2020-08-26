Crowd gathers to save Willow River CIP

Despite the 82 degree temperature a crowd of over 200 supporters arrived to rally in the sun in support of keeping the Willow River Challenge Incarceration Program (CIP) open and at its present location.
Masks and respect were worn by those present. A line up of guests told of their organizations, city and community experience with the CIP program. Budget deficits in the Minnesota Department of Corrections prompted a decision to close the Willow River and Togo programs. Hearing the announcement Moose Lake resident Byron Kuster contacted Michelle Lee and asked what he could do to try and save the Willow River program. Lee suggested that Kuster hold a rally.
Willow River CIP was established in 1992. The program is a high intensity early release program that focuses on getting offenders physically and mentally fit through rigorous physical training, educational programming and intense chemical dependency treatment. Restorative justice is the overarching philosophy of the program and requires offenders to give back to the community.
Non-profit leaders
The work crew from the CIP make it possible for the Carlton County Chapter of the Disable American Veterans to run their clothing donation boxes. Collecting and loading 300,000 pounds a year of clothing and shoes from all of the green boxes would not be possible without the help they provide. Loading, unloading and reloading all of the supplies for the annual rummage sale held by the Carlton County DAV would not be possible without the help from CIP.
Habitat for Humanity has had assistance from the CIP work crew for the last several years. According to Wayne Eller, East Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity Executive Director, the group make the projects possible. Camp Heartland has had assistance from the CIP work crew since 1998 to complete repairs that allow children with HIV or AIDS to participate in programs at the camp. CIP has averaged 50 or more hours a week at the camp since 1998. Many of the members of the work crews according to Tony Koecher, Facilities Manager of Camp Heartland, eventually come back to the camp as either volunteers or as donors.
Community investment
Concerns were raised about the effectiveness of the program without the intense community involvement and support that is found in the area. Kuster told the crowd that he did not think that the program would be the same from inside the fence of a medium security prison in the Metro Area.
Moose Lake Mayor, Ted Shaw, told those gathered that he remembered the help that the CIP work crew provided the city during the intense flooding in 2012. Where the crowd was standing, on the south side of Riverside Arena in Moose Lake was covered in over four feet of water. The roads in and out of town were not accessible, Shaw recollected, but suddenly coming up the Munger Trail the CIP work crew came just when things got desperate.
“Standing shoulder to shoulder...working 16 hours a day… our successes were theirs,” said Shaw. “They are our neighbors and friends, they are part of our community.”
Government leaders
State Representative Nathan Nelson, State Representative Mike Sundin, Senator Jason Rarick, Carlton County Commissioner Gary Peterson, Pine County Commissioner John Mikrot, Jr. and Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell were all present and speakers at the rally.
Mayor Shaw stressed that the 57 jobs that would be lost by moving the Willow River CIP program would have a ripple effect in the rural community.
Representatives Nelson and Sundin and Senator Rarick let the crowd know that they would do the best that they could to change the budget and keep CIP in Willow River. The need for passing a clean budgeting bill for CIP was emphasized by Rarick.
Carlton County Board of Commissioners is sending a letter of support for keeping Willow River CIP right where it is, said Peterson. Mikrot informed the gathered crowd that Pine County Board of Commissioners would do what they could to help.
Commissioner Schnell addressed the crowd, letting them know that keeping CIP remains the goal. The Department of Corrections has the desire to find a solution. Schnell recognized the staff of CIP that were working with the number of COVID-19 cases at the camp. Support for the Department of Corrections by the community was heard, said Schnell.
