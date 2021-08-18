Though the forecast predicted rain, Mother Nature smiled on the Pine County Parade through Pine City on Aug. 7. The crowds came out in droves to watch the performances, listen to the music, and enjoy the spectacle as scores of floats and hundreds of participants paraded past – and all the audience members, young and old, found a reason to smile in the sunshine.
