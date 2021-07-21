Whether it was  homemade crafts or live music, pottery or jewelry, food or face painting, the annual Art Fest on Saturday, July 17 offered a day of sunshine and shopping opportunities for visitors – and a chance just to get out and share a moment of sweet summer goodness with others in the community.

