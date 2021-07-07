Reanna Cruz, of Pine City, finished fourth in the Class A state meet in the girls 800 meters for Legacy Christian Academy. She also broke a 38-year-old section meet record the prior week before the state meet. Her parents are Heather and Jon Cruz.
