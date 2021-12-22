Dalbert Steele

Faith, family, and freedom are values Del held near to his heart. He lived every day big, loved to be on the go, always ready to play cards or games, and kept everyone around him continuously laughing.
Del was born on Jan. 26, 1942, in St. Paul. As a young child, he grew up on the move with his family working as migrant workers from California, Oregon, and Washington and back to Minnesota. When he was about 14 years old, they settled in St. Paul where he continued his education and graduated from Mechanic Arts High School. After working for a few years, he enlisted in the United States Navy to serve our country. During his years of service, he met his wife Margaret (Gehrmann) Steele and started his family.
After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he took a job at Anchor Paper Company in St. Paul. He and his family then moved to Pine City where they have lived for the past 47 years. He attended Pine Technical & Community College and became a certified auto mechanic. After working as a mechanic for Jack Roach Ford in Cambridge, he returned to work at Anchor Paper Company where he worked until he retired in 2001. He also spent many years delivering the St. Paul Pioneer Press to residents of Pine City and the surrounding area. His hobbies included jogging, tennis, hunting, fishing, pickleball, horseshoes, and at one point, derby cars.
Del is survived by his wife Margaret (Muggs) Steele; children Stephanie (David) Jansen of Muskego, Wisconsin, Jeffrey (Karen) Steele, Jay (Kristie) Steele, and Stacy (Alan) Hancock all of Brook Park; 11 grandchildren: Zach (Carly) Jansen, Xavier Jansen, Noah (Morgan) Jansen, Andy Goodman, Drew Steele, Sondra Steele, Luke Steele, Beau Steele, Kendall Steele, Jenica Hancock, and Anika Hancock; two great-grandchildren: Emma Jansen and David John (DJ) Jansen; sister Arylene (Jerry) Raymond; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers George Steele and Robert Steele.
He passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 10, 2021. Heaven has gained another angel and a piece of our hearts.
Monsignor Aleksander Suchan celebrated a Mass of Christian Burial for Del on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. A time of visitation was held Thursday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the Mass at the church. The interment took place at Calvary Cemetery in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
