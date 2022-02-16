Daniel A. Martin, 8/11/1965 – 2/4/2022, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital at the age of 56. Dan graduated from Pine City High School in 1983. He then went in the U.S. Army for six years, where he enjoyed every minute of his tour; he was proud to serve. In 1994 he met the love of his life and married Kim. Together they built a very loving family home. He was so proud of all his children and loved them deeply.
He loved volunteering his time to take veterans and kids fishing and enjoying the outdoors. He was actively involved in Open Arms church doings. He was the pitcher for the church league. He belonged to two fishing ministries and Fishing for Life.
He spent time outdoors fishing and hunting with his sons, and just loved to spend precious time with his daughter. His heart was so big that he and Kim adopted five more children and fostered several others.
He is preceded in death by his parents James and Donna Martin; mother-in-law, Marilee Radman; two aunts; two cousins; and one niece.
He is survived by his wife Kim Martin; sons, Chris (Nadia) Pedersen and Tyler (Pamela) Pedersen; daughter Katie Hannus; adopted children Sharmae, Tyreese, Melvin, James, and LaShonda; grandkids Danika, Robert, and LeAnne; siblings Joan (Bill) of Beroun, Tom (Laura) of Grasston, Jerry of Blaine, Mike (Diane) of Albert Lee, Patricia (Mark) of Milaca, and Jay of Blaine; 10 nieces and nephews; 16 great-nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Celebration of Life Services are being held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Open Arms Church, 406 Pine Street, Grasston, with an honor guard. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Luncheon will follow at the church.
