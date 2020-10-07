Daniel Fore

On Thursday, Oct. 1, the family of Daniel (Danny) Richard Fore was notified of his unexpected passing at his home in Pine City. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and a father of two children. He passed away at the young age of 55.
Danny was born on Dec. 24, 1964 in Mora, to Donald and Barbara (Weinmann) Fore. He graduated from Mora High School in 1983. After graduation he attended Itasca Community College. He was an avid wrestler and football player in both High School and College.
Danny was a true family man. He loved with his whole heart and soul. He was known for his quick wit, his kind and compassionate spirit and his infectious laugh. His laughter would brighten the darkest room and lift the spirits of anyone around. His laughter came from deep within and was truly contagious to anyone that was near. He touched many lives and will be missed greatly.
Danny was preceded in death by his father Donald Fore, brother Michael Fore, sister Julie Fore, grandparents, Vernon and Dorothy (Hooker) Fore, Joseph Weinmann, James and Evelyn (Bauers) Salisbury. He is survived by his son Bruce Fore, daughter Katlyn Fore, mother Barbara (Weinmann) Fore, brother Bob Fore, sister Kathy Fore; nieces Traci (Cook) Alexander, Jacki (Cook) Klingler; nephews Bryan Cook, Jeremy Fore, Jake Fore, Jesse Fore; their significant others; grandchildren Bentley and Kaiden. As well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces and great nephews.
A celebration of life followed by a luncheon will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Pokegama Lake Association, 12965 Lake Line Road, Pine City, MN 55063
