David A. Hendrickson, age 77, of Andover went to be with the Lord Feb. 21, 2022.
David Albert Hendrickson was born March 11, 1944, in Rush City, to John and Ethyl (Lundberg) Hendrickson. He attended school in Rush City until the 8th grade. David graduated from Babbitt High School in 1962 and then studied at the University of Minnesota with a full scholarship given by the taconite mines. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1966. David worked at Honeywell his entire career, retiring in 2001. On Oct. 2, 1982, he married Connie (Nestrud), and they made their home in East Bethel and then in Andover. They were active members at Oak Haven Church for more than 30 years. David was a passionate sports fan and enjoyed watching football, basketball and baseball on TV. He was an avid reader and he loved music, especially singing in quartets. He was a special, caring man and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife, Connie; children, Eric Hendrickson, Michelle (Mark) Terkoski, Julie (Paul) Nelson, Amy Hendrickson (Wade Wilcoxson), Erik (Jenn) Devere, Nicole (Kevin) Nevala, and Jonathan (Sarah) Hendrickson; siblings, Karen (Jerry) Stordahl, and John (Carol) Hendrickson; 17 grandchildren, with one on the way; one great-grandchild; and other relatives and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lorna Wiener.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11, at Oak Haven Church, Ham Lake, with a visitation one hour prior at church. Burial will be in Isanti Union Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
