Oct.25, 1948 - Dec. 29, 2020
David A. Lindquist, of the Brunswick area, died peacefully at his home Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. He was 72 years old.
Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. The full obituary is available at www.aifuneralhome.com.
