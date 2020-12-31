Born in 1957 to Clyde and Mary (Dolly) Defenbaugh, David Defenbaugh grew up in West Rushville, Ohio, along with his brother, Danny. His grandparents lived next door; the family church was across the street. It was the kind of small town young Dave could ride his bicycle - and go-cart - down the street.
After graduating from high school, Dave joined his brother at the FBI and worked as an armorer. This experience led Dave to pursue Gunsmithing at Colorado School of Trades.
Dave was blessed with a 38-year career that he loved. He was the first gunsmithing instructor hired at (what is now) Pine Technical and Community College. Under Dave’s leadership, he and his colleagues created one of the top gunsmithing programs in the nation. Dave earned diplomas in and taught Gunsmithing, Welding, and Machine Tool Technology. He was a highly respected instructor who was a master at his trades. More importantly, Dave cherished his relationships with students and colleagues; his ability to connect with others was the heart of his success and happiness.
Dave had a bright spirit and a kind heart. His demeanor was cheerful yet calm and straight-forward. He was thoughtful and warm, prepared and persistent. He stuck to his guns when he thought he was right. Dave had a warm smile and easy laugh that reflected his positive nature. He was true to his friends and devoted to his loved-ones.
Dave took joy in the simple things in life, spending time with the love of his life, Julie, his children, Mike and Kayla, his many friends and his dog, Crawford. Dave was an excellent cook who created his own spin on recipes and loved sharing food with others. He enjoyed telling and listening to jokes, stories, and clever turns of a phrase; he truly loved time and conversation with family, friends and acquaintances.
David passed away peacefully at home on December 18, 2020. He was surrounded by family, his beloved Julie at his side. He is survived by Julie Lechnir, Michael Defenbaugh, Kayla (Aaron Bauer) Defenbaugh, Danny (Jennifer) Defenbaugh and family, the Lechnir family in Iowa, many dear friends and Linda Defenbaugh.
A Christian service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020 with a time of visitation one hour prior to the service all at Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. The public is welcome to attend the service or view the service on the livestream at www.FuneralAndCremationService.com.
An additional memorial gathering will be held at a later date. The family invites you to share your thoughts and memories of David on the online Guestbook.
Memorials may be made to the Pine Technical and Community College Foundation for student scholarships.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel.
